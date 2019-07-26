Local
Infant found dead in Irving Applebee’s bathroom; mother gave birth there, police say
An infant was born Friday in an Irving restaurant bathroom, then left by the mother in a trash can, police said.
An Applebee’s employee found the newborn baby’s body about 30 minutes later while cleaning and called police at about 4:45 p.m.
An autopsy will determine whether the baby was alive or stillborn, according to Officer Robert Reeves, an Irving police spokesman.
The infant’s sex was not known, Reeves said.
Police did not release information about the mother, who left the Applebee’s on Belt Line Road after the birth.
Investigators were working leads Friday night, Reeves said.
Anyone with information on the case should call the Irving Police Department at 972-273-1010 and reference case number 19-16759, Reeves said. Tips may also be submitted to ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org.
