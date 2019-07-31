Top Texas counterterrorism official accused of raping woman is fired, arrested

John Jones, a top counterterrorism official in Texas, is accused of raping a woman. He was fired Tuesday from the Texas Department of Public Safety. Austin polcie

A top counterterrorism official in Texas was fired Tuesday after he was arrested and accused of raping his wife’s friend, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

John Jones, 45, led the agency’s Intelligence and Counterterrorism division. A woman said Jones violently assaulted her on July 20. He was charged with sexual assault and was in custody at Travis County jail with a bail of $750,000, according to court records.

The woman said Jones offered to take her on an ATV ride while at a party at his house in Travis County, according to the Houston Chronicle. Jones suggested they go off-road and took control of the vehicle, driving into a clearing where he pulled her off the ATV and raped her, she said.

The woman went to the emergency room, where an exam found trauma to her body, the Chronicle reported.

Jones is a former Navy SEAL who joined the Texas Department of Public Safety in 2009. He was in charge of 150 analysts across the state and provided threat-related information to the Texas Rangers, Border Security Operations, Texas Highway Patrol and other state, local and federal agencies.

In January, Jones met with President Donald Trump to discuss border security. Trump tweeted after the meeting, attributing a quote about sexual crimes against children to Jones. “Thousands of illegal aliens who have committed sexual crimes against children are right now in Texas prisons. Most came through our Southern Border. We can end this easily - We need a Steel Barrier or Wall. Walls Work! John Jones, Texas Department of Public Safety,” the tweet said.

When the Star-Telegram called Jones’ office number, an employee said he was not available and no longer works for the agency.

