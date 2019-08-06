Authorities search Clear Lake in Wise County for 13-year-old boy who went underwater

Know these water safety tips as weather warms With summer approaching and weather warming, it's time to keep these water safety tips in mind, as provided by the Placer County Sheriff's Office. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With summer approaching and weather warming, it's time to keep these water safety tips in mind, as provided by the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities are searching Clear Lake near Alvord for a 13-year-old boy who went under the water Tuesday morning and didn’t come up.

A 12-year-old girl was swimming with the boy in the lake when he began clinging onto her, struggling to swim, according to Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin. The boy was causing the girl to come down with him, he said, so the girl had to let go.

Officials from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Game Wardens are in the process of searching the lake. It’s being treated as a possible drowning.

It’s believed the boy went underwater and never came up, Akin said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.