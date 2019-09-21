Newborn baby boy placed into apartment complex dumpster in Arlington, police say

A newborn baby boy was recovering in a hospital Saturday after he was placed into a dumpster at an Arlington apartment complex in the 2100 block of Tan Oak Lane, police said.

Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson tweeted Saturday afternoon that officers “responded to a terrible call this morning.” Around 8:14 a.m., the department received a report of a newborn baby boy being placed into a dumpster at an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Tan Oak Lane, police said.

The baby is being cared for in a hospital, Johnson said in his tweet.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 9-1-1 or — if they want to remain anonymous — Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.