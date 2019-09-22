Arlington woman sexually assaulted at gunpoint in Crystal Canyon Natural Area

Arlington Police are looking for a man who sexually assaulted a woman at gunpoint in a wooded park this weekend.

The woman told police she was walking along a trail around 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the Crystal Canyon Natural Area, 1000 Brown Blvd., when a man approached her and pulled a handgun. Police said she told officers he sexually assaulted her.

The suspect was described as a black man in his mid-20s, with a goatee and a mole below his eyes. He had a tattoo on his right hand that extended beyond his wrist and was wearing a black hoodie and black basketball shorts. He may have been carrying a red iPhone without a case, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Becky Szatkowski at 817.459.5580. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by contacting the Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.

