Crime

Arlington woman sexually assaulted at gunpoint in Crystal Canyon Natural Area

Google Maps

Arlington Police are looking for a man who sexually assaulted a woman at gunpoint in a wooded park this weekend.

The woman told police she was walking along a trail around 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the Crystal Canyon Natural Area, 1000 Brown Blvd., when a man approached her and pulled a handgun. Police said she told officers he sexually assaulted her.

The suspect was described as a black man in his mid-20s, with a goatee and a mole below his eyes. He had a tattoo on his right hand that extended beyond his wrist and was wearing a black hoodie and black basketball shorts. He may have been carrying a red iPhone without a case, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Becky Szatkowski at 817.459.5580. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by contacting the Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Luke Ranker
Luke Ranker
Luke Ranker covers the intersection of people and government focused on Fort Worth and Tarrant County. He came to Texas from the plains of Kansas, where he wrote about a lot, including government, crime and courts in Topeka. He survived a single winter in Pennsylvania as a breaking news reporter. He can be reached at 817-390-7747 or lranker@star-telegram.com.
Support my work with a digital subscription
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
  Comments  