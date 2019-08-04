Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle on Northeast Loop 820 in Hurst

Multi-vehicle wreck on I-35W kills one, stops traffic for hours Scene from a multi-vehicle fatality accident on I-35W southbound just north of Ripy Street in Fort Worth. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Scene from a multi-vehicle fatality accident on I-35W southbound just north of Ripy Street in Fort Worth.

A Garland woman was hit and killed by vehicle early Saturday on a Hurst highway, according to Hurst police and the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Adrian Brooke Rosalez, 33, who was pronounced dead at 1:21 a.m. Saturday on Northeast Loop 820 in Hurst, according to officials with the medical examiner’s office.

She died from blunt force injuries and her death was an accident, according to a ruling by the medical examiner’s office.

Hurst police responded to the major accident shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Northeast Loop 820 in Hurst.

Hurst police did not release any details on the accident.