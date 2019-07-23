Man dead after being struck by train in Denton

A man died after he was struck by a train in Denton Monday night, police said. Star-Telegram archives

A man died after he was struck by a train in Denton Monday night, police said.

His identity hasn’t been released.

Officers responded to the 2300 block of Brinker road at 7:12 p.m. Monday after a caller reported a bicyclist had been struck by a train, Denton police said in a press release. A man with severe injuries was found and transported to a local hospital.

He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Police didn’t release details of the crash and said the factors surrounding the incident are under investigation.

The identity of the victim will be released pending notification of next of kin, police said.