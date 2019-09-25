Pedestrian killed as he tried to cross freeway was from Fort Worth, authorities say

Here are the five most dangerous intersections in Fort Worth The city's Fort Worth Safe Communities Collaborative is tracking car crash data based on MedStar 911 calls, and has ranked the intersections where the most accidents have happened during the past year. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The city's Fort Worth Safe Communities Collaborative is tracking car crash data based on MedStar 911 calls, and has ranked the intersections where the most accidents have happened during the past year.

A pedestrian killed early Sunday on a highway was from Fort Worth, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website on Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as Preston Caleb Seals, 24, according to the website. He died from multiple blunt force injuries and his death was ruled an accident.

Seals was pronounced dead at 4:25 a.m. Sunday in the 13000 of the North Freeway (Interstate 35W).

Seals was attempting to cross Interstate 35W early Sunday morning when he was hit and killed by a car, police said.

Police were dispatched to the interstate near Alliance Gateway.

Authorities did not release any other details.