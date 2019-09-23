Head-on crash kills 2, injures 5 on Interstate 35W in Burleson

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A head-on collision on Interstate 35W in Burleson left two people dead and five injured Sunday night, authorities said Monday.

The names of the victims have not been released pending notification of relatives.

The fatal wreck occurred just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday near Exit 32 by Bethesda Road, Burleson police said.

A car traveling northbound on the highway for some reason crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a car traveling southbound, Burleson police said.

Two people in the car traveling northbound were killed, and one person in that car was injured, authorities said Monday.

Four people in the southbound car were injured in the wreck.

The five injured people were taken to area hospitals by helicopters and ambulances. One was listed in critical condition, two were in serious condition and two others were in good condition as they were being taken to hospitals, authorities said.

A third vehicle also was involved in the crash, but no injuries were reported.

An investigation continued Monday into the cause of the crash.