Arlington
Arlington man dies days after van he was trying to start rolled onto him, police say
An Arlington man died Friday, five days after a van he was under rolled backward onto his chest, police said.
Robert Brown, 56, was trying to start the van while he was underneath it, and it rolled backward onto him at a church in the 5000 block of New York Avenue in Arlington, according to Lt. Chris Cook, a police spokesman.
Police were called about 1 a.m. Sunday to Household of Faith church. Brown was taken to Medical City Arlington and died at about 2:45 a.m. Friday.
The cause of Brown’s accidental death was complications of crush injuries of the chest due to being overrun by a motor vehicle, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office reported.
