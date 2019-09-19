‘A horrible tragedy.’ 6-year-old boy dies after being shot by brother in Arlington

How do children respond to finding guns? Cook Children's Health Care System's Aim for Safety program tested how children of a gun owner reacted to finding a gun. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Cook Children's Health Care System's Aim for Safety program tested how children of a gun owner reacted to finding a gun.

A 6-year-old boy who was shot in the head by his brother in Arlington on Sunday died Thursday morning, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Zain Alabiden Fadhil had been in “very serious condition” and fighting for his life in Cook Children’s Medical Center, police said. He was pronounced dead in the hospital at 9:12 a.m. Thursday, the medical examiner reported.

Thursday marked four days since his 10- or 11-year-old brother gained access to a .22-caliber rifle in their home in the 1400 block of Cloyne Drive and shot him, according to Arlington police. Another 3-year-old child at the residence was hit by shrapnel, police said, but was expected to survive.

There have been no arrests in connection with the incident, which is still under investigation, police said Thursday.

It’s unclear who owned the firearm. A teen told police he purchased the rifle, but investigators and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms were trying on Sunday to confirm that information, police said.

Detectives continue to investigate the claim Thursday, police said, but “it is not our practice to release information on juveniles.”

A GoFundMe has been set up that says funds will go toward the family, helping them with medical bills and a funeral. The page had raised almost $1,000 of a $5,000 goal as of Thursday afternoon.

The person who organized the GoFundMe wrote that “a horrible tragedy occurred in our community” and “the family could use all our support, mentally, emotionally and financially.”

The 10- or 11-year-old brother who fired the shot has mental developmental issues, according to the GoFundMe. Police on Thursday said “we do not have all the details related to his diagnosis” and “that is a part of the investigation.”

The department still hasn’t described the nature of the shooting that happened around 5 p.m. Sunday and how exactly it occurred.

The incident was one of three shootings involving children on Sunday in Tarrant County.

Around noon, an 8-year-old girl was shot in the buttocks in the 3800 block of Mahonia Drive in Arlington, police said.

Police received reports she sat on a gun that later discharged, but police were still trying to verify that narrative on Thursday.

Additionally, initial reports indicated the shooting happened outside, but officers found bullet holes inside an apartment, police said. That led them to believe the reports might not have been true.

It seemed the girl was shot by an Uzi or Mac 10-style weapon, police said.

It’s unclear if there will be any charges in connection to this incident.

Arlington police didn’t immediately respond to questions about the girl’s condition or what the investigation has revealed.

A 4-year-old in Fort Worth died Sunday after his 5-year-old brother shot him, police said. Less than an hour after the shooting, Truth Ca’Morrian Albright died in the emergency room at Cook Children’s Medical Center.

After a thorough investigation, detectives have determined charges will not be filed against the parents of the Fort Worth child at this time, police said. The 5-year-old found the weapon and fired it just before noon Sunday in his home in the 7700 block of Greengage Drive. Police haven’t said what kind of gun it was.