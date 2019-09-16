5-year-old fired shot that killed younger brother; parents face no charges, police say

Gun safety tips you need to know License To Carry Instructor Cassie Shockey talks about gun safety tips. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK License To Carry Instructor Cassie Shockey talks about gun safety tips.

A 5-year-old found a gun in his home Sunday afternoon and fatally shot his 4-year-old brother, Fort Worth police said Monday.

After a thorough investigation, detectives have determined charges will not be filed against the parents, police said in a Monday email.

The 5-year-old found the weapon and fired it just before noon Sunday in his home in the 7700 block of Greengage Drive. Police haven’t said what kind of gun it was.

Less than an hour after the shooting, Truth Ca’Morrian Albright died in the emergency room at Cook Children’s Medical Center. The results of an autopsy had not been released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office as of Monday afternoon.

Larry Davison, who lives several houses down from where the shooting happened, told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram on Sunday that he had never talked to the people who lived there, but often saw two boys playing outside.

He said the last time he saw any emergency vehicles on the street was five years ago when a house caught fire.

The Crime Scene Search Unit, homicide detectives and Crimes Against Children detectives processed the scene and conducted interviews Sunday evening. The Fort Worth homicide unit conducted the follow-up investigation.

Truth was one of three children shot on Sunday in Tarrant County. Two other children were shot in Arlington on Sunday in separate incidents, which remain under investigation.

Arlington police said a 6-year-old boy was in “very serious” condition Monday after being shot in the head by his 10-year-old brother at about 5 p.m. in the 1400 block of Cloyne Drive.

An 8-year-old girl was shot in the buttocks in what police believe to be an accidental shooting about noon in the 3800 block of Mahonia Drive in Arlington. She is expected to recover.

This report contains information from Star-Telegram archives.