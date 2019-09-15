Two children shot in Arlington in separate incidents; one in ‘very serious condition’

A teen has died from injuries suffered in an Arlington parking lot, Arlington police said.

Two children were shot in Arlington in two separate incidents Sunday, police said.

A child between 3 and 5 years old was shot in the head at about 5 p.m. in the 1400 block of Cloyne Drive. Police are still investigating what happened. Preliminary information given to police from those who were home indicate an adolescent may have accidentally shot the child, Arlington Officer Chris Cook said.

The child was flown to Cook Children’s Hospital in “very serious condition.”

At about 12 p.m., an 8-year-old girl was shot in the buttocks in the 3800 block of Mahonia Drive. The shooting is being reported as accidental, but police are still wrapping up the investigation.

The girl is at Cook Children’s Hospital and is expected to survive, Cook said.

On Sunday, a 4-year-old was shot and killed in Fort Worth. The child may have been shot by a sibling, police said.