Neighbors describe standoff before man with BB gun was fatally shot by Arlington police

Neighbors of a man who was fatally shot by Arlington police after he reportedly pointed a weapon at officers say the man’s family members were outside the house when he was shot Saturday night.

The man, identified as 31-year-old Nicholas Walker, was a suspect in an assault and pointed a replica BB gun at officers after barricading himself in his home in the 700 block of Thomas Chapel Drive for more than an hour, Arlington police said in a press release. Officers thought the BB gun was a handgun.

Police responded to the house about 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Someone at the home called police and said Walker had assaulted them with a baseball bat. Police confirmed the caller had injuries to their head and arm, according to the press release. The caller was able to come outside, but Walker refused to leave the house, police said.

Next-door neighbor Dylan Guerrero said he came home and saw 10 to 20 officers had blocked off the street during the standoff. A crowd of about 30 people were gathered on the block as officers tried to get Walker to come out of the house.

Guerrero said Walker’s parents were on the corner of the street.

“His mother and father started screaming when he got shot,” Guerrero said. “She said, ‘You shot my son!’”

Shaun Breaux, who lives with her family two houses down from Walker, said when she got home at about 6:30 p.m., about four car-loads of police were on the street, an officer was pointing a gun at the house from the driveway across the street, and a police drone was flying overhead.

Walker’s family members were on the side of the street talking to police. The woman who Breaux believes was Walker’s mom talked to Walker on the phone and tried to convince him to come outside.

Breaux said police had been talking to Walker for more than an hour when she decided to go to the grocery store to get food for the kids.

When she got back, her family told her Walker was dead. Her son-in-law told her Walker had walked out of the house with a gun, and police shot him.

“Everything happened so crazy,” she said. “It’s a pretty quiet neighborhood.”

Walker opened the front door and walked onto the front porch about 8 p.m., police said. He pulled what officers believed was a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at officers. Three officers fired their weapons, shooting Walker. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police later determined the weapon Walker pointed at police was a replica BB gun that looked like a handgun.

Arlington police had previously responded to Walker’s house Friday evening to investigate an allegation of invasive visual recording of a minor child, according to the news release from police. That case is still being investigated.

While officers were at the house on Friday, Walker made comments to police that indicated he might be suicidal, police said. Officers took him to a mental health treatment facility at John Peter Smith Hospital. Police said they learned Sunday that Walker had been allowed to return home prior to Saturday night’s alleged assault.

Alma Renteria, who lives on the other side of Walker’s house, said police had her and her family leave the house and wait down the street. They waited for about three hours before they were allowed back into their house.

Renteria said she never talked with Walker but often saw him playing video games in his garage.

“I can’t believe this happened in my neighborhood,” she said.

The three officers who shot Walker are patrol officers with the East and North Districts, and the shooting was recorded on body cameras, police said. The officers have been placed on administrative leave during the investigation, which is standard procedure.