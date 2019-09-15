Arlington police fatally shoot assault suspect who pointed BB gun at officers, police say

Arlington Police’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 11 Arlington Police are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Arlington Police are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

Arlington police shot and killed a man suspected of an aggravated assault who pointed a BB gun at officers Saturday night.

The man was identified as 31-year-old Nicholas Walker, according to Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office records.

Police responded to the 700 block of Thomas Chapel Drive at 6:37 p.m. Saturday. Someone at the home called police and said Walker had assaulted them with a baseball bat. Police confirmed the caller had injuries to their head and arm, Arlington police said in a press release.

When police arrived at the house, the caller was able to come outside, but Walker refused to leave the house, police said.

Police tried to talk with Walker by phone, but he refused to come outside the house, police said. At 8:01 p.m., Walker opened the front door and walked onto the front porch. He pulled what officers believed was a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at officers. Three officers fired their weapons, shooting Walker. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police later determined the weapon Walker pointed at police was a replica BB gun that looked like a handgun.

The three officers who shot Walker are patrol officers with the East and North Districts, and the shooting was recorded on body cameras, police said. The officers have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

Arlington police responded to the same house on Friday evening to investigate an allegation of invasive visual recording of a minor child, according to the press release. That case is still being investigated.

While officers were at the house on Friday, Walker made comments to police that indicated he might be suicidal, police said. Officers took him to a mental health treatment facility at John Peter Smith Hospital. Police said they learned Sunday that Walker had been allowed to return home prior to Saturday night’s alleged assault.