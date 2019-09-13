Crime
Court mandate moves Texas man convicted of robbery closer to release from prison
The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals this week issued a mandate that commanded the prison release of a man convicted of aggravated robbery in 2009.
George Powell III, 46, was sentenced in Bell County to 28 years in prison.
The appellate court found that Powell, an Innocence Project of Texas client, was denied due process when a prosecutor did not disclose to the defense that a jailhouse informant testified in exchange for favorable treatment in his own criminal case. The informant testified at trial that there was no quid pro quo.
“It’s my hope that we can get George released any day now,” Mike Ware, executive director of the Innocence Project of Texas and lead counsel in the Powell case, wrote in a statement Thursday. Ware is a resident of Fort Worth and is an adjunct professor at the Texas A&M School of Law.
Powell has been an inmate at a Gatesville, Texas, prison.
A Netflix Originals documentary series, “Exhibit A,” reported on the Powell case.
