Driver charged in Fort Worth fatal crash that killed 3 Trimble Tech High graduates

The driver of a car that crashed, killing three recent Trimble Tech High School graduates, was charged on Thursday with their traffic deaths.

Miguel A. Campos Maravillas, 23, of Fort Worth, was booked into the Fort Worth Jail shortly before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, according to jail records.

He was charged on Thursday morning with three counts of manslaughter by negligence and accused in the deaths of three 18-year-old girls who were passengers in the car he was driving. The crash happened on Aug. 18.

Dead at the scene were Yosmeri Mendez and Dianaluisa Lopez, both 18. Natalie Castro, 18, died a few days later from injuries she suffered in the wreck.

Campos Maravillas had no criminal history in Tarrant County, according to Tarrant County criminal court records.

He was in the Tarrant County Jail on Thursday in lieu of $75,000 bail.

The fatal crash occurred at South Riverside Drive and Glen Eden Drive about 2:35 a.m. on Aug. 18, when witnesses said the car carrying five teens went through the stop sign at the intersection, according to the Star-Telegram’s media partner, WFAA-TV. Another car heading northbound on South Riverside Drive then reportedly hit the car in the intersection.

There were two people in the other car, WFAA-TV reported, but they didn’t need to be taken to a hospital.

Each girl has been honored with a GoFundMe page in her name.

A GoFundMe for Mendez that says funds will go toward funeral expenses raised more than $5,600 of a $10,00 goal as of Thursday afternoon. The person who created the page wrote, “She was one of the most caring people we knew” and “we will always carry you in our hearts.”

On Lopez’s GoFundMe, the organizer of the page wrote she approached life “with a beautiful smile” and was “ready to overcome whatever came her way.” The page raised more than $2,100 of a $10,000 goal as of Thursday afternoon to assist with funeral expenses.

Castro’s GoFundMe, on the other hand, was initially set up to assist with medical expenses. But later, the organizer wrote, “It is with a heavy heart and the most ultimate sadness” that friends learned of Castro’s death and funds will go toward funeral expenses. The page had raised more than $10,600 as of Thursday afternoon.

This report contains information from Star-Telegram archives.