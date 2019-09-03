Crime
Driver charged with manslaughter after passenger dies in Arlington crash, police say
A 27-year-old man died in a car crash Monday when the driver of the car he was in crashed into a tree in Arlington, police said.
The driver was northbound in the 5000 block of New York Avenue at 9:16 p.m. when he crashed into a tree in a median, Arlington police said in a news release.
Jonathan Lopez-Bermudez was driving the car at a high speed when he lost control, police said. Police said they believe he was drunk at the time of the crash.
A passenger, a 27-year-old man whose identity has not been released by police, was killed. Lopez-Bermudez was taken to a hospital for his injuries. He was charged with intoxication manslaughter and placed under arrest at the hospital, police said.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the identity of the man who died once next of kin have been notified.
Comments