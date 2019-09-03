Houston woman found guilty in 2012 capital murder of Arlington couple, sentenced to life

Arlington Police’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, August 28 Arlington Police are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Arlington Police are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

A Houston woman has been sentenced to life without parole for her involvement in the 2012 killing of an Arlington couple.

A Tarrant County jury found 47-year-old Dephne Wright guilty of capital murder late Friday, and received the automatic life sentence.

Jurors believed that Wright paid two people to kill Long Nguyen, 72, and his wife Huong Ly, 63, in Arlington to satsify a debt.

Last week, Willie Guillory, 24, testified in the trial that he was a Houston-area teenager in 2012 when he traveled to Arlington with his uncle Bobby Guillory, 56 — and bludgeoned Nguyen and Ly with a baseball bat he had made in high school wood shop class.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The younger Guillory, who faces a capital murder charge in the case but has agreed to cooperate with authorities for a reduced charge, was a key witness in the trial.

Wright has been described in previous news reports about the case as a self-proclaimed witch, but last week her lawyer Wes Ball of Fort Worth said that characterization comes from a misunderstanding about her occupation as a spiritual adviser who caters to the Asian community in Texas.

Wright had been hired by Nguyen and Ly, who were both of Vietnamese descent, to cast spells and help the family business, prosecutors have previously said. Wright is now accused of hiring the uncle and nephew to kill the couple and collect their life insurance.

Willie Guillory, who has been offered a chance to plead guilty to a reduced charge of aggravated robbery with a potential sentence of up to 20 years, said he was adopted by his uncle as a young boy and endured years of physical and sexual abuse. He was a special education student at Cypress Springs High School near Houston.

Bobby Guillory was convicted of the murder-for-hire plot last year by a Tarrant County jury, and sentenced to life in prison.