Trial begins for self-acclaimed witch accused of plotting Arlington couple’s murder

Arlington couple Long Nguyen, left, and Huong Ly were murdered in 2012. Handout

The trial for a woman who police say hired two men to kill an Arlington couple in 2012 began Monday in Tarrant County.

Dephne Wright, 47, faces 10 separate counts in the deaths of an Arlington couple, who prosecutors say she sold spells and spiritual services to.

Wright, who is from Houston, appeared in court Monday. She is accused of paying Bobby Guillory, 56, and his nephew to kill 72-year-old Long Nguyen and his wife, 63-year-old Huong Ly.

In 2012, Wright was approached by Nguyen and Ly’s son-in-law, who wanted her to break a curse on the family business, Bobby Guillory told Arlington police. Wright advertised herself as a witch who sold her talents on the internet as Dmc Spiritual Healing and Guidance.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Vietnamese couple started paying Wright for spiritual services, such as spells, to try and turn their family business around, prosecutors said at Monday’s trial, according to NBC DFW. The couple eventually owed Wright $280,000, and Wright planned their murder in order to seize their life insurance money.

Wright paid Bobby Guillory $10,000 to kill the couple and gave him the key to their house, prosecutors said at Bobby Guillory’s 2018 trial. Guillory and his then-teenage nephew, Willie Guillory, beat, bound and gagged the couple with duct tape in the couple’s apartment in the 3600 block of Waverly Drive.

Ly and Nguyen suffocated on the duct tape, police said at the time. Guillory told police he did not mean to kill the couple, but accidentally put the tape over their mouths and noses.

Bobby Guillory was sentenced to life in prison.

Wright has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The couple’s murder was unsolved until 2015, when a cigar wrapper found at the murder scene was traced back to Willie Guillory. The now-24-year-old is expected to testify at Wright’s trial as part of a deal to reduce his murder charge to an aggravated robbery charge.