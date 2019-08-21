They robbed a man of his phone, $300. Then they beat him to death, Fort Worth police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A third person accused of capital murder in a June robbery that netted robbers $300 during the killing of a man was in custody Wednesday, according to jail records.

Maurice Washington had been jail on a separate case, but the Fort Worth man was booked into the Fort Worth Jail on Tuesday in the holdup and killing of 36-year-old Ahmad Farid in June. He’s charged with capital murder.

Robbers took Farid’s cell phone and wallet which contained about $300, according to police reports.

Washington is the third person who authorities believe was involved in the killing. In July, Tabitha Lynn Thomas, 37, of Fort Worth, and Christon Lamont Jackson, 43, of Forest Hill, were arrested and charged with capital murder.

The robbery and attack occurred about 10:45 p.m. on June 17 in the 5400 block of East Loop 820 South.

Farid’s Apple iPhone and wallet, in which there was $300, were taken in the holdup.

Farid was severely beaten that night and was taken to a local hospital. He died at a hospital four days later.

The Fort Worth man died from trauma to his head, according to officials with the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.

Jackson and Thomas were in the Tarrant County Jail on Wednesday in lieu of $250,000 bail each. Washington was in the same jail facility on Wednesday and no bail amount had been set on his case.