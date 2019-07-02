Woman, 37, charged with capital murder in killing of man who was robbed in Fort Worth

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, June 26 Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

A 37-year-old woman has been charged with capital murder in connection with a killing motivated by robbery of a Fort Worth man, according to police records.

Tabitha Thomas is accused in the June 21 slaying of Ahmad Farid by causing blunt-force trauma to his head. She was arrested Monday.

Farid’s Apple iPhone and wallet, in which there was $300, were taken in the robbery on June 17, police said. Farid, 36, died at a hospital four days later.

Farid was robbed and injured in the 5400 block of East Loop 820 South about 10:45 p.m.