Woman, 37, charged with capital murder in killing of man who was robbed in Fort Worth
A 37-year-old woman has been charged with capital murder in connection with a killing motivated by robbery of a Fort Worth man, according to police records.
Tabitha Thomas is accused in the June 21 slaying of Ahmad Farid by causing blunt-force trauma to his head. She was arrested Monday.
Farid’s Apple iPhone and wallet, in which there was $300, were taken in the robbery on June 17, police said. Farid, 36, died at a hospital four days later.
Farid was robbed and injured in the 5400 block of East Loop 820 South about 10:45 p.m.
