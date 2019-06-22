Man dies from injuries sustained in Fort Worth robbery

A Fort Worth man died Friday night from injuries sustained in an aggravated robbery earlier in the week, police said. Bigstock

Ahmad Farid, 36, died in a local hospital at 9:58 p.m. Friday of blunt force trauma to the head, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner. His death was ruled a homicide.

Fort Worth officers responded to the 5400 block of East Loop 820 South around 10:50 p.m. Monday for a reported robbery, according to the police incident report. Farid had been the victim of an aggravated robbery of a wallet and phone, police said.

Police didn’t disclose how the robbery unfolded.

An Apple iPhone and Texas drivers license were stolen in the robbery, according to the incident report.

No arrests have been made, according to the incident report. Police haven’t named any suspects.