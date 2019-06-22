Trevone Boykin, former TCU quarterback, arrested on aggravated assault, witness tampering charges

Former TCU quarterback Trevone Boykin was booked into jail in Tarrant County Friday on charges of aggravated assault against a family member and tampering with a witness, according to online county inmate records. Courtesy of Tarrant County online inmate records

Former TCU quarterback Trevone Boykin was booked into jail in Tarrant County Friday on charges of aggravated assault against a family member and tampering with a witness, according to online county inmate records.

Boykin, who was signed by the Seattle Seahawks but later released, was arrested at his Mansfield home on March 21, 2018 on a charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. His girlfriend, Shabrika Bailey, accused him of breaking her jaw, which was swollen and wired shut following the alleged assault.

She told officers about an assault that occurred at their residence in the 2300 block of Richmond Circle in Mansfield, police said. Detectives were able to obtain video evidence from the residence said to have images of the assault, according to a report.

The Seattle Seahawks cut him after the allegations came out.

He was indicted on the charge in September 2018. He has denied the allegations.

Boykin is in custody at Tarrant County Lon Evans Correction Center, according to the inmate records. The charges of aggravated assault against a family member and tampering with a witness have a combined bond of $60,000.

In July 2018, tweets appeared on Boykin’s Twitter feed trying to attract buyers to pieces in his jewelry collection.