Man shot 3 times in north Fort Worth; injuries not life-threatening, officials say

A man was shot and seriously injured Tuesday in north Fort Worth, authorities said.

The victim was shot three times about 4 p.m. near Northeast 28th Street at Glendale Avenue. He was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, a MedStar spokesman said.

Police were searching for a male assailant who left the scene in a vehicle.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.