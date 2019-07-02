Crime
Man shot 3 times in north Fort Worth; injuries not life-threatening, officials say
Fort Worth police release 2018 crime stats
A man was shot and seriously injured Tuesday in north Fort Worth, authorities said.
The victim was shot three times about 4 p.m. near Northeast 28th Street at Glendale Avenue. He was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, a MedStar spokesman said.
Police were searching for a male assailant who left the scene in a vehicle.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.
Comments