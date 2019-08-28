3rd Trimble Tech High School graduate dies following crash

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

More than a week after two 2019 graduates of Trimble Tech High School were killed in a crash, a third graduate who was in the car has died of her injuries.

Natalie Melissa Castro, 18, died Tuesday morning in Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. Her cause of death has yet to be determined.

Her classmates Yosmeri Mendez, 18, and Dianaluisa Lopez, 18, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at the intersection of South Riverside Drive and Glen Eden Drive, according to medical examiner records. Those two women, Castro and the other two people in the car graduated in June from Trimble Tech, a Fort Worth Independent School District spokesman confirmed.

The accident occurred about 2:35 a.m. on Aug. 18, when witnesses said the car carrying the five teens went through the stop sign at the intersection, according to the Star-Telegram’s media partner, WFAA-TV. Another car heading northbound on South Riverside Drive then reportedly hit the car in the intersection.

There were two people in the other car, WFAA-TV reported, but they didn’t need to be taken to a hospital.