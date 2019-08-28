Man critically wounded, 2 detained in shooting at Fort Worth apartment complex

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, August 21 Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

A man was critically wounded early Wednesday after a disturbance near an apartment complex escalated into a shooting, police said.

The victim, who authorities did not identify, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Two people who authorities called “persons of interest” in the shooting were detained by police. Officers also did not identify the two people.

Officers responded to the shooting call shortly before 12:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of E. Berry St. at the Primavera Apartments.

Police determined multiple men were involved in a disturbance outside of an apartment.

Seconds later, the victim was shot, police said.

An investigation into the shooting continued Wednesday.