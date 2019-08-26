Crime

Teen shot multiple times in Fort Worth neighborhood, driven to hospital, police say

FORT WORTH

A teen who suffered multiple gunshot wounds late Sunday was taken to a hospital by private vehicle in north Fort Worth, police said.

Police believe the teen, who is 17 to 19 years old, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities did not release his name.

Detectives have not determined the details of the how shooting happened.

Police were dispatched to the hospital shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday.

A police call log indicated the teen had been shot in the neck and arm at a party.

No arrests had been made in the case.

