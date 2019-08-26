Fort Worth
Teen shot multiple times in Fort Worth neighborhood, then driven to hospital, police say
A teen who suffered multiple gunshot wounds late Sunday was taken to a hospital by private vehicle in north Fort Worth, police said.
Police believe the teen who is 17 to 19-years-old suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Authorities did not release his name.
Detectives have not determined the details of the shooting.
Police were dispatched to the hospital shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday in north Fort Worth.
A police call log indicated the teen had been shot in the neck and arm at a party.
No arrests had been made in the case.
