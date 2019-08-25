Police looking for stabbing suspect who left man outside Fort Worth bar injured

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 31 Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

A man was hospitalized in critical condition after being stabbed by another man outside a Fort Worth bar early Sunday, police said.

Police said they are looking for a suspect who fled the area.

Officers arrived at 40s and Shortys, 3918 E. Belknap St., about 2:05 a.m. Sunday after receiving a call about a stabbing, according to a statement from police.

A preliminary investigation revealed that two men who were having an argument at the bar went out to the parking lot where they continued to argue, police said.

One of the men pulled out a knife and stabbed the other man with it, police said.

The injured man was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle and his condition was said to be “extremely critical,” the police statement said.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident should call Fort Worth police at 817-390-4200.