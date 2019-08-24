Man’s body recovered from Trinity River in Fort Worth, police say

A man’s body was recovered from the Trinity River in Fort Worth Saturday morning, police said. A caller had reported they saw someone floating in the water, and around 10:45 a.m. officers pulled the body from the river. Police couldn’t say where exactly the body was found.

A man’s body was recovered from the Trinity River in Fort Worth Saturday morning, police said.

A caller had reported they saw a body floating in the river and around 10:45 a.m. officers pulled the body from the river, according to Officer Tracy Carter, a police spokesman. He was unable to describe the condition of the body or where exactly it was found.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident, Carter said.