Fort Worth

Man’s body recovered from Trinity River in Fort Worth, police say

A man’s body was recovered from the Trinity River in Fort Worth Saturday morning, police said. A caller had reported they saw someone floating in the water, and around 10:45 a.m. officers pulled the body from the river. Police couldn’t say where exactly the body was found.
A man’s body was recovered from the Trinity River in Fort Worth Saturday morning, police said. A caller had reported they saw someone floating in the water, and around 10:45 a.m. officers pulled the body from the river. Police couldn’t say where exactly the body was found. Courtesy: Star-Telegram archives

A man’s body was recovered from the Trinity River in Fort Worth Saturday morning, police said.

A caller had reported they saw a body floating in the river and around 10:45 a.m. officers pulled the body from the river, according to Officer Tracy Carter, a police spokesman. He was unable to describe the condition of the body or where exactly it was found.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident, Carter said.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
  Comments  