Amber Alert issued for missing Waxahachie boy, 6, believed to be in ‘imminent danger’

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 6-year-old boy believed to be in “imminent danger” after his non-custodial mother was suspected of taking him out of Waxahachie.

Philip Oliver “Ollie” Wiedemann was last seen in the 400 block of West Franklin Street in Waxahachie wearing a blue polo shirt, tan shorts and tan shoes, according to the alert. He’s about 4 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds.

His 46-year-old mother, Candace Harbin, who doesn’t have legal custody of him, is believed to be traveling with him, Waxahachie police said in a Facebook post. She’s reportedly driving in a white 2012 Nissan Quest minivan with the Texas license plate FLW5767.

Waxahachie police said in the Facebook post the department believes Wiedemann “to be in imminent danger.”

Phones in the Fort Worth area received Amber Alerts around 5:20 p.m. Friday.

Waxahachie is in Ellis County about 40 miles southeast of Fort Worth.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Wiedemann and Harbin is asked to call Sgt. Dickinson from Waxahachie police at 214-934-6106.