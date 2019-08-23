Severe thunderstorm warning for Parker, Tarrant Cos.; more storms possible this weekend

Severe thunderstorm in Parker, Tarrant counties Dark clouds hang in the sky in Aledo in Parker County on Friday evening. Parts of Parker and Tarrant counties were under a severe thunderstorm warning Friday evening, Aug. 23, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dark clouds hang in the sky in Aledo in Parker County on Friday evening. Parts of Parker and Tarrant counties were under a severe thunderstorm warning Friday evening, Aug. 23, 2019.

Dark and foreboding clouds hung over some North Texas neighborhoods Friday evening as parts of the region were expected to see storms producing strong rains and heavy gusts of wind.

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth tweeted a little before 5 p.m. Friday a severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for areas west of Fort Worth, including Aledo, Cresson and cities in the southeast corner of Tarrant County. The warning is in effect until 6 p.m., and indicates there could be up to 50 mph gusts of wind and quarter-size hail.

David Bonnette, a weather service meteorologist, said Parker County and areas west of it will see the worst of the storm, which is moving south. It’s a result of a weak cold front moving into the region, he said.

A picture taken in Aledo late Friday afternoon showed large dark gray clouds taking up much of the sky, hanging over houses.

The weather service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for several North Texas counties including Tarrant County. It warns that though widespread severe storms aren’t expected, some storms could be strong, producing localized heavy rain and making flooding a possibility.

Thunderstorms will continue through Friday evening mainly along and north of the Interstate-20 line, according to the weather service.

The hazardous weather outlook also notes the possibility of thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday; a lull on Monday; and more storms possible Tuesday and Wednesday. There will be “low thunderstorm chances” for much of the region for the rest of the week, according to the outlook.