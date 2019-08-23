Motorcyclist crashes, dies in Grand Prairie while evading police pursuit

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A motorcyclist was killed in Grand Prairie on Thursday night after speeding away from officers who were trying to pull over the bike, which crashed into a Buick sedan making a left turn, police said.

The motorcycle overturned, police said, and ignited upon impact. The driver, whose identity wasn’t released, was killed instantly. Police didn’t say whether the deceased person was a man or woman.

The two people in the car sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Around 9 p.m. Thursday, a Grand Prairie officer saw a motorcycle with no license plate or headlights run a red light in the 400 block of South Belt Line Road, police said. The officer tried to pull over the motorcycle, police said, but the rider evaded arrest, charging forward.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A short distance later, the rider crashed into a Buick sedan on South Belt Line Road. The driver of the car was apparently trying to turn left onto Kingston Drive, in front of the bike. The motorcycle then ran into the sedan.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the identity of the motorcyclist pending notification of next of kin, police said.

The occupants of the car — a 31-year-old male driver and a 42-year-old female passenger — were taken to a hospital in Dallas with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The man was in stable condition and the woman was in serious condition.

The crash marks the ninth traffic fatality in Grand Prairie in 2019.