Texas teen accused of ramming 9 vehicles, causing over $30,000 in damage, police say

A teen accused of ramming nine vehicles on a Tarrant County highway in March because he was frustrated with a traffic jam was arrested Friday in Keller.

North Richland Hills police identified the suspect as Cody Ray, 19, of Fort Worth.

Officers arrested Ray in Keller.

He was in the North Richland Hills Joint Detention Facility facing a charge of leaving the scene of an accident. He caused more than $30,000 damage to vehicles, North Richland Hills police said.

No injuries were reported in the incident, which occurred on March 26.

Initially, authorities believed the hit-and-run motorist was a woman, but officers later determined the driver was a man.

The incident began about 8:30 a.m. on Northeast Loop 820 near Rufe Snow Drive in North Richland Hills

The hit-and-run driver struck one vehicle which was on the highway, and hit eight others which were stuck in traffic, North Richland Hills police said.

He drove to an Northeast Loop 820 access road near Glenview Drive, where he abandoned the SUV, North Richland Hills police said.

Ray was being held in the North Richland Hills Joint Detention Facility in lieu of $1,000 bail.