Tip leads Arlington detectives to suspect in 2014 road rage killing

A tip to Arlington detectives this month has led to a suspect accused in a 2014 road rage killing in Arlington, authorities said Friday.

Detectives identified the suspect as Daequayvios Marquis Hill, 24, of Dallas.

Hill is currently in prison serving a sentence for an unrelated crime.

Hill is expected to be charged with murder in the killing of 19-year-old Michael Jackson Jr. on Dec. 10, 2014, on Tabasco Trail in Arlington.

Jackson, who was a passenger in a car, was shot and killed as he and his friends drove to get food, Arlington police said.

Jackson and his friends drove up behind a vehicle that was not moving fast, Arlington police said. The vehicle continued to block them as Jackson and his friends tried to pass it.

At some point, Jackson and his friends yelled at the driver, who has been identified as Hill.

Hill also yelled at the group, according to a warrant.

Hill is accused of shooting at the vehicle and hitting Jackson.