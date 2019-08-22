Former nursing home worker sentenced to life for sexual assault of patient

What is sexual violence? Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives.

An attorney representing a nursing home health care worker convicted of sexually assaulting a patient asked the jury for mercy in the form of probation.

Instead, the jury sided with the prosecution, and sentenced Anthony Mamboleo Nyakeo, 53, of Fort Worth, to life in prison on Thursday.

Nyakeo, a Kenyan immigrant to the United States, could have been awarded probation because there were no prior convictions on his record, or received a sentence as short as five years.

The 75-year-old victim died of Alzheimer’s disease months after the assaults, according to testimony.

The victim’s nephew, Michael Templin, who testified during the punishment phase of the trial on Wednesday, said that he got a call from the administrator of the Grapevine nursing home where the woman lived on the night that she was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital to be examined.

The administrator told him that blood was found in her undergarment and that they needed his permission to have her examined, Templin testified.

“In case anyone was doing something they should not have been doing,” Templin said she told him.

Templin said he met her at the hospital and saw her lying in a gurney outside an exam room.

“She was petrified and in fear,” Templin said.

When she was frightened, her chin would tremble, Templin explained, waving his hands up and down in a fan-like motion. And that night, her chin was trembling violently, Templin said.

But the victim could not speak, could not move, and any fear that she might have felt was trapped inside, according to the prosecutors who tried the case.

