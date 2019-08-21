Health care worker found guilty of sexually assaulting elderly patient with dementia

What is sexual violence? Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives.

It took a jury less than two hours to render a guilty verdict for a health care worker accused of sexually assaulting an elderly woman who suffered from dementia.

The punishment phase of the trial started immediately after the verdict was read Wednesday afternoon.

A Tarrant County prosecutor said you will never see a man like the accused coming.

The defendant, Anthony Mamboleo Nyakeo, 53, of Fort Worth, was a nursing home employee who provided health care services to a victim he was accused of sexually assaulting.

The victim died from Alzheimer’s disease the year after the assault occurred.

“She’s a non-verbal 74-year-old woman and we expected her to be taken care of,” said Jordan Rolfe, Tarrant County prosecutor. “This violated our trust. The victim could not cry out that day, but if she were here today she’d cry out for justice.”

“She had to endure him attacking her savagely while he ravaged her body,” Rolfe said. “She still deserves justice.”

Nyakeo faces a maximum sentence of 99 years in prison.

Nyakeo testified Tuesday that he loved being a certified nurse assistant at Woodridge Health and Rehabilitation Center in Grapevine. Nyakeo, who came to America from Kenya in 2009, testified that he became an American citizen in 2015.

Nyakeo described the victim as a total care patient.

“You had to do everything for her,” Nyakeo said. “You had to feed her, get her out of bed, bathe her, dress them, clean them, change their diapers. They got incontinent care every two hours.”

According to the indictment, the victim did not have the capacity to refuse the advances of the accused. The victim was being cared for at Woodridge when the assaults were initially reported, said Alyssa Osorio, one of the nurses who cared for the victim.

The assaults began on or about Jan. 26, 2018, the two-count indictment says.

The victim is not being named because typically the Star-Telegram does not identify sexual assault victims. The victim was taken to a local hospital for examination after showing signs of bleeding, Osario said.

Violet Gorman, a nurse at John Peter Smith Hospital who specializes in sexual assault examinations, testified that the victim suffered from significant injuries. The victim had tears and cuts in various places on her genital area, Gorman testified.

“The question is are you going to believe the facts and evidence or are you going to believe a made-up story?” Darren De La Cruz, Tarrant County prosecutor, asked during his closing statements. “That was a completely garbage story.”

De La Cruz was referring to Nyakeo’s testimony Tuesday that someone retrieved his semen from a used condom and planted his DNA inside the victim.

Two other suspects were identified during the investigation, then excluded by the analysis of DNA evidence, Grapevine Det. Christina O’Rear testified. Some of the samples collected at John Peter Smith Hospital were found to contain DNA and semen, and those were sent to the University of North Texas Human Identification Center for analysis, O’Rear said.

Three men had given care to the victim during the time period in question and that group of men, which included Nyakeo, were identified as suspects in the case, O’Rear said.

Some of the DNA samples collected had more than one contributor, according to Farah Plopper, a forensic analyst at the UNT Center for Human Identification. But by comparing the DNA samples that contained semen, the laboratory was able to exclude the other two suspects, Plopper said.

Nyakeo’s DNA was the only sample that could not be excluded, Plopper said.

Nyakeo’s attorney, Clay Graham, cautioned the jury not to put too much stock in the DNA evidence because the investigators’ conclusions could be clouded by bias.

Graham called the state’s DNA expert and the John Peter Smith Hospital nurse who specializes in conducting sexual assault examinations professional witnesses.

“She’s got it down like a machine,” Graham said. “She is in an area of science where she testifies for law enforcement.”

But Rolfe countered that the reason the DNA matched Nyakeo’s sample is not because of biased experts but because he is the man who sexually assaulted the victim.

“It’s hard to listen to,” Rolfe told the jury. “But you have the power to end it.”