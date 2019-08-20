Trial begins for man accused of sexually assaulting Grapevine nursing home resident

What is sexual violence? Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives.

Testimony began Tuesday in the trial of a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman who could not speak and could not move.

The accused, Anthony Mamboleo Nyakeo, 53, of Fort Worth, was a nursing home employee who provided health care services to the victim when the assaults were alleged to have occurred. Nyakeo used his position to exploit the victim’s feelings of emotional dependence, the indictment says.

“Instead of providing the care she needed, he raped her,” Darren De La Cruz, Tarrant County prosecutor, said during his opening statements. “We know this because he left his DNA behind.”

According to the indictment, the victim in this case suffered from a mental impairment, and was an elderly woman and did not have the capacity to refuse the advances of the accused. The victim was being cared for at Woodridge Health and Rehabilitation, a nursing facility for elderly and disabled people located in Grapevine, said Alyssa Osorio, one of the nurses who cared for the victim.

The assaults began on or about Jan. 26, 2018, the two-count indictment says. The victim, who is not being named because typically the Star-Telegram does not identify sexual assault victims, suffered from dementia and died from Alzheimer’s disease at age 75, according to witness testimony and her obituary.

“The defendant knows that as a result of mental disease or defect the victim at the time of the sexual assault (was) incapable of either apprising the nature of the act or resisting it,” the indictment says.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for examination after showing signs of bleeding from her vagina, Osario said.

Violet Gorman, a nurse at John Peter Smith Hospital who specializes in sexual assault examinations, testified that the victim suffered from significant injuries. The victim had tears and cuts in various places on her genital area, Gorman testified.