Man in truck fatally shot SUV driver during road-rage incident in Garland, police say

A man fueled by rage rooted in a traffic dispute shot another motorist to death Thursday in Garland, police said.

Francisco Pasillas, 33, was driving a Cadillac Escalade southbound on Centerville Road when he was shot, Garland police said. The victim’s wife was a passenger in the SUV.

The suspect, who was inside a truck, voluntarily came to the police department, and homicide detectives were interviewing him Thursday afternoon. It was not clear whether he had been booked as of Thursday evening.

Pasillas and the suspect were involved in a dispute while they were on Centerville Road, police said. Pasillas was shot at about 12:30 p.m. near where the road intersects with Northwest Highway.

Pasillas died at a hospital.