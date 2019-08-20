18-wheeler carrying frozen chicken overturns on I-20 in Arlington, causing delays

An 18-wheeler overturned and spilled frozen chicken products into westbound I-20 in Arlington Tuesday morning after the driver said he blacked out, police said. The incident led to traffic delays. Courtesy of the Arlington Police Department

An 18-wheeler carrying frozen chicken on westbound I-20 left the road and overturned early Tuesday morning, spilling boxes into the roadway and causing extensive traffic delays.

The driver said he blacked out prior to the incident, according to Arlington police, and he suffered what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Two outside lanes are closed on westbound I-20 prior to Collins Street and cleanup is expected to take two to three more hours, police said a little before 8 a.m. The accident occurred around 3:45 a.m., police said, and the driver was transported to a local hospital.

Pictures from the scene show flattened boxes scattered in the roadway.

Drivers on westbound I-20 are advised to take Texas 161 to Pioneer Parkway or I-30 around the overturned 18-wheeler.