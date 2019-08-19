Two Fort Worth high school graduates die in car crash; 3 others injured

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two Fort Worth 2019 high school graduates died in a car crash early Sunday morning, and three others were injured.

Yosmeri Mendez, 18, was identified as one of the two people who died in the crash, according to Tarrant County Medical Examiner records. She and the other four people in the car graduated in June from Trimble Tech High School, a Fort Worth ISD spokesman confirmed.

The identity of the other teenager killed in the crash was not released as of Monday night.

On Sunday at about 2:35 a.m., officers went to a major wreck where a car with five people inside had crashed at the intersection of South Riverside Drive and Glen Eden Drive. Three people were taken to a local hospital, Fort Worth Officer Bradley Perez said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Witnesses said another car crashed into the teenagers’ car as they were driving through the intersection, Star-Telegram media partner WFAA reported.

The condition of those injured in the accident was not available.