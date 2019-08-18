Two killed, 3 others injured in crash in Fort Worth

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two people were killed in a car crash in south Fort Worth early Sunday morning, police said.

At about 2:35 a.m., officers went to a major wreck at the intersection of South Riverside Drive and Glen Eden Drive. Three other people in the same car were injured and taken to a local hospital, Fort Worth Officer Bradley Perez said.

The condition of those injured in the crash was not available Sunday afternoon.

The identities of the two people who died were not released as of Sunday afternoon.