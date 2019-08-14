One person shot near downtown Fort Worth, police say

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

Police responded to a shooting call near downtown Fort Worth on Wednesday afternoon.

At about 1:07 p.m., officers received a call that someone had been shot in the 3300 block of East First Street.

A man may have been shot by two others, police spokesman Jimmy Pollozani said. The condition of the man was not known.

About 13 officers responded to the scene as of 1:50 p.m.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.