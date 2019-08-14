Crime
One person shot near downtown Fort Worth, police say
Police responded to a shooting call near downtown Fort Worth on Wednesday afternoon.
At about 1:07 p.m., officers received a call that someone had been shot in the 3300 block of East First Street.
A man may have been shot by two others, police spokesman Jimmy Pollozani said. The condition of the man was not known.
About 13 officers responded to the scene as of 1:50 p.m.
This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.
