Employee dies after getting caught in machinery at Target warehouse in Denton

A Target employee recently died after getting caught in machinery at a distribution warehouse in Denton. AP archives

A Target employee died after getting caught in large machinery inside a freezer at a distribution center in Denton.

Matthew Sopcic, 34, was working at the center on Airport Road when he got caught in the machinery on Aug. 4, NBC DFW reported. Sopcic, who lived in Little Elm, died on Aug. 7 at a hospital, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.

Denton police did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Sopcic’s cause of death was pending as of Monday, according to Tarrant County Medical Examiner records.

Target confirmed in a statement that an employee died and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and local law enforcement are investigating the incident. The statement also said the company was in touch with the employee’s family, and Target was offering counseling to other employees at the distribution center.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Our thoughts go out to our team member’s friends and family, who we have been in close contact with since the incident occurred,” the statement said. “At Target, team member safety is our top priority and we have many procedures and trainings in place to maintain a safe working environment in all of our distribution centers.”