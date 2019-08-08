Crime

Woman charged over deaths of 3 service dogs left in hot car in Fort Worth

Service dog owner traumatized after pet dies in trainer’s hot car

Brooke King, owner of dog that died in trainer's car speaks about the incident and her connection to her service dog, Vinny. On July 24, three service dogs died after a trainer left them in the car outside a Fort Worth vet office. By
Up Next
Brooke King, owner of dog that died in trainer's car speaks about the incident and her connection to her service dog, Vinny. On July 24, three service dogs died after a trainer left them in the car outside a Fort Worth vet office. By
FORT WORTH

A Fort Worth dog trainer was arrested and charged with animal cruelty Thursday after three service dogs died inside her car in July.

Sherri Taylor was charged with three counts of cruelty to non-livestock animals on Thursday.

Taylor took three service dogs on July 24 to a veterinarian office, where she left the dogs in the car while she walked in to visit with coworkers, according to a Fort Worth police report. Taylor left the car on with the air conditioning running and had a sensor that was supposed to go off if the car got too hot, dog owners Lezlie Kurtz and Brooke King said.

However, the sensor was not working. The car died and the dogs were left in the nearly 100-degree heat, according to the police report.

Vinny, a 6-pound Pomeranian, Alice, a 17-month-old bull Mastiff and Cane Corso mix, and Bronx, a German Shepherd, died in the car.

King, Vinny’s owner, said he was “the only constant” in her life.

“And to have that ripped from you — that’s a feeling that is indescribable,” she said.

Alice helped military veteran Max Kurtz in his struggle with PTSD. Max Kurtz’ wife, Lezlie Kurtz, likened Alice’s death to that of losing a child.

Taylor couldn’t be reached for comment Thursday.

View this post on Instagram

I’ve started this platform in memory of Vinny King. The sweetest Pomeranian in Fort Worth Texas who recently passed due to his service dog trainer leaving him and 2 others in a car in Fort Worth Texas. Please follow us and help us raise awareness to the nation about the dangers of leaving animals in a car on or off. I’ll also be sharing tips and information on how to find the best trainer for you and your fur baby, sometimes you can’t rely on referrals. Through my experience I’ll guide you on the questions to ask, and red flags to note while looking for the best care for your furry animal. I want to be the voice for those who can’t speak. The negligence needs to end! We can do it together. Please re-share and encourage your friends and family to follow. #animalcrueltyawareness #dontleaveyourdog #foundation #fundme #sharemystory #vinnykingfoundation

A post shared by Vinny King Foundation (@thevinnykingfoundation) on

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Kaley Johnson
Kaley Johnson
Kaley Johnson is a breaking news and enterprise reporter. She majored in investigative reporting at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has a passion for bringing readers in-depth, complex stories that will impact their lives. Send your tips via email or Twitter.
  Comments  