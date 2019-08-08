Woman charged over deaths of 3 service dogs left in hot car in Fort Worth

Service dog owner traumatized after pet dies in trainer’s hot car Brooke King, owner of dog that died in trainer's car speaks about the incident and her connection to her service dog, Vinny. On July 24, three service dogs died after a trainer left them in the car outside a Fort Worth vet office. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Brooke King, owner of dog that died in trainer's car speaks about the incident and her connection to her service dog, Vinny. On July 24, three service dogs died after a trainer left them in the car outside a Fort Worth vet office.

A Fort Worth dog trainer was arrested and charged with animal cruelty Thursday after three service dogs died inside her car in July.

Sherri Taylor was charged with three counts of cruelty to non-livestock animals on Thursday.

Taylor took three service dogs on July 24 to a veterinarian office, where she left the dogs in the car while she walked in to visit with coworkers, according to a Fort Worth police report. Taylor left the car on with the air conditioning running and had a sensor that was supposed to go off if the car got too hot, dog owners Lezlie Kurtz and Brooke King said.

However, the sensor was not working. The car died and the dogs were left in the nearly 100-degree heat, according to the police report.

Vinny, a 6-pound Pomeranian, Alice, a 17-month-old bull Mastiff and Cane Corso mix, and Bronx, a German Shepherd, died in the car.

King, Vinny’s owner, said he was “the only constant” in her life.

“And to have that ripped from you — that’s a feeling that is indescribable,” she said.

Alice helped military veteran Max Kurtz in his struggle with PTSD. Max Kurtz’ wife, Lezlie Kurtz, likened Alice’s death to that of losing a child.

Taylor couldn’t be reached for comment Thursday.