Amazon delivery driver stole family dog from yard in Parker County, officials say

Mycah Keyona Wade was charged with theft July 17. Authorities said she stole a dog from a family’s yard while delivering packages for Amazon in Weatherford. Parker County Court Records

A now-former Amazon delivery driver is charged with stealing a Parker County family’s dog out of their front yard.

Mycah Keyona Wade, 22, of Crowley, turned herself in July 16 and was charged with theft July 17.

Wade and her boyfriend were delivering Amazon packages in Weatherford on July 5, when they saw a dachshund in a yard, according to the Parker County Sheriff’s Department. Wade got out of the van and grabbed the dog, who belongs to Anthony and Amanda Phillips, Deputy Danie Huffman said.

Wade asked someone working on landscaping at a nearby house who the dog belonged to, and that person pointed to the Phillips family’s home. Instead of returning the dog, whose name is RJ, the two left with him, Huffman said.

A neighbor saw footage of the two taking RJ on a doorbell camera and told the Phillipses, who called police.

Amazon helped identify Wade, who was a contract driver, and investigators contacted her. Wade initially denied taking the dog, but she then agreed to meet up and bring RJ. She said she had seen the dog in the yard and wanted to take him to a shelter, Huffman said.

RJ was reunited with his family July 9 at the sheriff’s department, Huffman said.

Wade’s boyfriend was not charged, Huffman said.

Amazon condemned the actions of the delivery drivers in a statement to the Weatherford Democrat.

“This does not reflect the high standards we have for delivery service partners. We’re glad the customer has been reunited with their pet, and we have been in touch with them to make it right,” the statement said. “We take these matters seriously and these individuals are no longer delivering Amazon packages.