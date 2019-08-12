Trial begins for man accused of kidnapping girlfriend in Fort Worth in 2016

Families of missing women plead with FWPD to keep searching Typhenie Johnson and Taalibah Islam disappeared 10 years apart, but they both had connections to Christopher Revill, who was arrested last week on suspicion of kidnapping in Johnson's case. Their families came together at a news conference to ask Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Typhenie Johnson and Taalibah Islam disappeared 10 years apart, but they both had connections to Christopher Revill, who was arrested last week on suspicion of kidnapping in Johnson's case. Their families came together at a news conference to ask

The trial of a Fort Worth man charged with kidnapping his girlfriend in 2016 began Monday.

Typhenie Johnson was last seen on Oct. 10, 2016, outside her apartment in far east Fort Worth after a breakup with a boyfriend.

Johnson’s boyfriend, Christopher Revill, 35, of Fort Worth, has been in the Tarrant County Jail awaiting trial on the kidnapping charge since October 2016.

Authorities also have said they believe that Revill played a role in Johnson’s death, although a body has not been found. Her family has continued to search for her.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Johnson was last seen around 9 p.m. on Oct. 10, 2016, talking with Revill outside her apartment, according to an arrest warrant affidavit from the Fort Worth Police Department.

The pair had severed their relationship a few months earlier.

During their talk, Johnson told Revill that their relationship was over. About 40 minutes later, Revill went to Johnson’s apartment, where she lived with her brother, and told him she left with someone who was going to fix her car, according to the affidavit.

When Revill left the apartment, Johnson’s brother went outside to look for her and saw Revill close the trunk of his car and drive away, according to the affidavit.

Fort Worth police said they later found Johnson’s car keys in the parking lot and her sock and cellphone where Revill had been parked. Once Johnson’s brother contacted police, Revill returned to the apartment complex about 25 minutes later.

Revill’s trial was pushed back when his defense attorney filed a motion calling for dismissal of Revill’s indictment.

In November, Revill’s defense attorney, Lesa Pamplin, accused prosecutor Arthur Clayton of lying about the availability of DNA test results in the case. She filed a motion calling for dismissal of the indictment. In March, a Tarrant County judge denied the motion.

Revill has also been linked to the disappearance of another young woman, Taalibah Islam, who Revill reported missing in January 2006.