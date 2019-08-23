‘At least she has a home now,’ friend of a slain, homeless Fort Worth woman says

The former boyfriend of a homeless woman said the bond for her suspected slayer is too low Samuel Boswell, Vanessa Mayfield's former boyfriend, said the man suspected in her killing should be held in jail without bond. Mayfield was found dead Saturday outside a downtown Fort Worth church due to head trauma. Suspect was on probation. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Samuel Boswell, Vanessa Mayfield's former boyfriend, said the man suspected in her killing should be held in jail without bond. Mayfield was found dead Saturday outside a downtown Fort Worth church due to head trauma. Suspect was on probation.

A half-dozen people marched beneath an oppressive sun to the Tarrant County Jail on Friday to say the bond for a man they characterized as an abusive boyfriend was too low.

Jared Holton Seavey, the 21-year-old fiance of Vanessa Faye Mayfield, a homeless woman found lifeless at the base of a stairwell outside the First United Methodist Church, remained in the Tarrant County Jail on Friday facing a murder charge.

Seavey’s total bond was set at $165,000 due to two additional charges of assault by impeding breathing or circulation, jail records show. The bond on the murder charge is $150,000.

A former boyfriend, Samuel Boswell, said Mayfield gave birth to his daughter, Fantasia Boswell, about six months ago.

Mayfield’s relatives have told him that she was brutalized prior to her death, Boswell said. Her body was found Aug. 17.

“Her face was so messed up that you can’t tell who she is,” Boswell said. “I heard her whole body was bruised and bloody. The whole right side of her face was smashed.”

Police said Mayfield suffered major head trauma. An autopsy is pending.

Tarrant County court records show that Seavey received deferred adjudication probation in January after pleading guilty to a charge of assault of a family member by impeding breath or circulation.

Jared Seavey, 21, is in jail facing a murder charge in the death of Vanessa Mayfield. Courtesy Fort Worth Police Department

Seavey’s probationary term was 10 years. Had Seavey not violated the terms of his probation after completing his sentence, any record of his conviction would have been wiped from his record.

According to Seavey’s indictment for the assault, he was suspected of choking and hitting a disabled woman while they were in a dating relationship.

A long-term friend of Mayfield’s, Flanery Chelsea, 24, said she and Mayfield planned to meet Friday to celebrate Chelsea’s new job.

“It’s hard for me,” Chelsea said. “We were supposed to be celebrating today. Instead I’m here protesting her death. At least she has a home now and she’s not suffering anymore.”