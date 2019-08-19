Crime
Woman killed on street near Fort Worth homeless shelter; 21-year-old man arrested
Fort Worth police have arrested a man after a woman was found dead near a homeless shelter.
When police got the call on Saturday morning, the woman may have already been dead, according to authorities.
Officers were dispatched on a call about a possibly deceased person in the 800 block of West Fifth Street, near downtown, shortly after 8:45 a.m. When they arrived, they found the woman, who suffered what was described as major head trauma.
A police report identified the victim as Vanessa Faye Mayfield, 31.
Homicide detectives have placed Jared Seavey, a 21-year-old suspect, in custody and he is facing a charge of murder, according to police records.
Bond for Seavey has been set at $150,000, jail records show.
