Woman killed on street near Fort Worth homeless shelter; 21-year-old man arrested

FORT WORTH

Fort Worth police have arrested a man after a woman was found dead near a homeless shelter.

When police got the call on Saturday morning, the woman may have already been dead, according to authorities.

Officers were dispatched on a call about a possibly deceased person in the 800 block of West Fifth Street, near downtown, shortly after 8:45 a.m. When they arrived, they found the woman, who suffered what was described as major head trauma.

A police report identified the victim as Vanessa Faye Mayfield, 31.

Homicide detectives have placed Jared Seavey, a 21-year-old suspect, in custody and he is facing a charge of murder, according to police records.

Bond for Seavey has been set at $150,000, jail records show.

